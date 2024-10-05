Your account
Entertainment

Kansas City Chiefs Quote Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl Speech in Sweet Birthday Message

By
Travis Kelce Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Travis Kelce is celebrating another year around the sun, with some help from his home team.

Kelce, who turned 35 on Saturday, October 5, got a shout-out from the official Kansas City Chiefs instagram and X accounts for his birthday. The team shared a graphic with photos of the three-time Super Bowl champion and the words “Happy Birthday Travis.”

The team referenced Kelce’s own Super Bowl speech in the caption, writing “No need to fight for your right to party today. HBD, @killatrav!”

Kelce himself was making a reference with that quote, after the Chiefs took home the win during Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers. Kelce, who has made headlines for dating music icon Taylor Swift, was referencing another iconic music act — The New York City-based hip-hop trio the Beastie Boys and their 1986 hit “Fight for Your Right.”

The team also posted a video on Instagram in honor of their star tight end’s big day, with a compilation video edit of some of Kelce’s best looks, both on and off the field. The edit, accompanied by the song “HOOLIGANG” by hip-hop duo Joey Valence & Brae, sports the caption “He dresses like every day is his birthday.”

Although the reference is not confirmed, eagle-eyed fans in the comments noticed a possible nod to Taylor Swift’s lyric “I act like it’s my birthday every day.” The line comes from her song “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” from her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department.

But it wasn’t just fashion that the Chiefs were celebrating online. The social media account later posted another compilation video of what they called “@killatrav’s greatest hits.”

The opening video shows Kelce talking to someone on the sidelines in the middle of a game, saying “Can you call my mother, and tell her I don’t want the macaroni and cheese with the regular noodles, I want the gnocchi,” before going back and forth with the man on how to pronounce gnocchi, ultimately pronouncing it incorrectly as “ganachi.”

While Kelce had yet to speak up about his birthday himself online as of this posting time, he’ll be celebrating Saturday evening — for a good cause. He’s scheduled to host the “Kelce Car Jam,” a charity event in downtown Kansas City. The evening is part car show and part party — all to benefit the Eight Seven & Running Foundation.

Travis Kelce

