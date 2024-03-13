Al Roker is back on Today after enjoying some quality time with his son, Nick.

“It was great. I had a great time,” Roker, 69, shared on the third hour of Today on Wednesday, March 13. Roker took a brief break from the NBC morning show earlier this month to take a spring break trip with Nick, 21. “We went to Mexico [on] a father-son getaway,” he added.

Roker shared a slideshow of photos from his vacation with fans via Instagram, including airport and beach selfies with his son as well as snaps of them chilling by the pool and hanging out with friends. (Roker shares Nick and daughter Leila, 25, with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and daughter Courtney, 35, with his ex-wife, Alice Bell.)

“It was a #guystrip for me and Nick to the fabulous @rwmayakoba and we got to say #adiosto the amazing Daniel Scott who is leaving to head up The Rosewood Kona Village,” the TV personality captioned his Monday, March 11, post.

Related: Al Roker's Sweetest Family Photos With His 3 Kids Proud dad! Al Roker has nothing but love for his three children: Courtney, Leila and Nick. “I am so ‘drawn’ to being a father to @ouichefroker @cleilapatra and @nickroker155 and to @debrobertsabc who has given me the gift of this family,” the meteorologist captioned a cartoon photo of his family via Instagram in June 2022. […]

Roker shared more details about his trip with Today cohosts Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer on Wednesday. “[We] hung out at the beach, we had great meals and just a really wonderful time,” he stated. “It was nice, you know, ‘cause we haven’t had that length of time together by ourselves in, probably, 10 years.”

The meteorologist’s trip was “so good” that Roker revealed he “called an audible” and “stayed an extra day.”

He followed up his and Nick’s one-on-one time by heading to Miami for the Aspen Ideas: Climate Conference. “I got to interview [U.S.] Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who was terrific,” he explained. “And then, I also did a panel with Katharine Hayhoe, who’s this wonderful climate scientist from Texas. And [we] just talked about climate, but more importantly, solutions.”

Roker posted several backstage pics and videos from the climate change event via social media, including a video of himself sneaking up on Bill Nye. “Al, hey man!” Nye, 68, told Roker in the clip before singing the Today star’s praises. “He is the television meteorologist who started talking about climate change before anybody else.”

Roker’s most recent Today absence comes 16 months after he was hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs and legs in November 2022. He took a two-month-long sabbatical to recover, during which he missed covering his first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in nearly 30 years.

Related: Al Roker's Quotes About His Health Through the Years He’s an open book. Al Roker has been honest about his health issues — but that wasn’t always the case. In 2002, Roker didn’t initially tell his Today colleagues​ about his gastric bypass surgery. He admitted to USA Today later that year that he’d told them it was a gall bladder removal because he was […]

“Al’s recent hospitalization was very scary. [He] counts himself so lucky to have gotten speedy treatment and knows that ultimately he’s lucky to be alive,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2023. “He’s been so brave throughout this, never complaining or feeling overly sorry for himself, always wanting to know how others are doing even when he’s at his lowest. Right now he’s following all the doctors’ advice.”

That May, he skipped out on several Today episodes after undergoing knee replacement surgery. “It’s stiff,” he said of his knee during a brief Today appearance after his procedure. “This one is a little more complicated because it was what they call a revision. It was a replacement of a replacement, so they had to take stuff out, put new stuff in, so it was a bit of a bear.”