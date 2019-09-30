



Wedding fashion on a budget!

The folksy bridal-shower game of creating a wedding dress out of toilet paper was transformed into an annual worldwide competition in 2003, and for the first time, TLC is capturing all of the bathrooms to craft room action.

On The Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Challenge, contestants compete to create a wedding gown and headpiece using tape, glue, thread and toilet paper, with the dream of winning fame and a cash prize.

Gale, 63, created a dress that incorporates whimsical and fairytale elements inspired by her love for nature. “I love trees. I like to touch them, I like to talk to them. I feel connected to them,” the Chesterfield, Missouri resident explains in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.

Gale’s fantasy-themed, woodland fairy dress includes fairy wings, a bunny on the train and an owl held with on a toilet paper falconry glove.

“I figured out a way to make an owl. He turned out pretty awesome. And she needed a falconry glove because you can’t hold an owl without one,” Gale explained.

The whimsical toilet paper ensemble took 800 hours to create using 13,448 sheets of toilet paper.

The judges, including fashion entrepreneur Jeremiah Brent, bridal expert Monte Durham and fashion editor Zanna Roberts Rassi, were in shock of Gale’s design.

“There’s an owl, I love this! Wait, there’s a bunny in the back,” the Nate & Jeremiah by Design star exclaimed.

“So Gale, design-wise, it has everything but the kitchen sink. You’ve really taken our breath away on that one,” Durham said. But once Gale retreated backstage, the Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta star got real with his fellow judges. “That was a hot mess. From top to bottom,” Rassi agreed.

Other toilet paper designers include Van, 29, from Brooklyn, New York, who is studying to be a software engineer and works part-time teaching kids how to sew. Carol, 67, of Pompano Beach, Florida hopes to win the cash prize so she and her boyfriend of 22 years can finally have the wedding of their dreams. Lindsay, 29, of Queens, New York, is a professional Broadway designer and believes “bigger is better” when it comes to her TP creations.

The Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Challenge, hosted by Paige Davis, premieres on TLC Monday, September 30 at 10 P.M. ET.

