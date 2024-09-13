After Tom Brady’s broadcasting debut earned mixed reviews, the future Hall of Famer acknowledged there are improvements to be made.

“Certainly a lot of fun,” Brady, 47, said in a video posted to his YouTube channel on Thursday, September 12. “Definitely things to clean up. It’s all a learning process, man.”

Brady made his TV debut during the Sunday, September 8 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns after signing a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports in 2022.

The NFL legend said he is “absolutely” excited to return to the booth in Week 2, where he will call the Cowboys’ game against the New Orleans Saints alongside partner Kevin Burkhardt.

“I felt like I was doing what I should be doing,” Brady said postgame. “I just know it’s going to get better.”

Brady appeared exhausted after making his highly-publicized debut, which he acknowledged once onboard a private plane taking him home.

“I’m not tired from the game. Just tired from the build-up,” Brady said. “A lot of emotional build-up and not quite knowing how things are going to go.”

After the game, Brady hopped on a FaceTime call with his oldest son Jack, telling him, “I was thinking about you the whole game.”

“Thank you, Dad,” Jack, 17, told his dad. “You did a great job.”

Brady was noticeably touched, saying, “Thanks, baby. I appreciate it. I can’t wait to see you tomorrow. I’m going to give you a big hug.”

While his performance earned the seal of approval from those closest to him, some of Brady’s peers and former teammates weren’t so enamored.

Antonio Brown, who played with Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, was blunt in his assessment. “Maybe someone should have listened to Tom Brady actually say words before dropping $300 million on him,” the former wide receiver, 36, wrote via X on Sunday.

Meanwhile, sports radio host Evan Roberts — who co hosts WFAN’s Evan and Tiki with former running back Tiki Barber — did not mince words with his review.

“I think he’s awful,” Roberts said. “I think he’s an embarrassment to the profession. I think he’s that bad. He’s terrible.”

Barber, a three-time Pro Bowler with the New York Giants, couldn’t help but agree.

“I don’t know how he does this without talking to anybody,” Barber said. “You get a feel of who these guys are and what’s important. What’s the culture? You feel that when you go and you have conversations with guys and he’s been in locker rooms for so long, he’d know…You just know, you feel it. and he can’t get any of that.”

Brady will get a shot at redemption in Week 2 on Sunday, when the Cowboys and Saints kick off from Dallas’ AT&T Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox.