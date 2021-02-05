Laughing it off before the big game! Tom Brady participated in the viral “Mean Tweets” segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, February 4, ahead of Super Bowl LV.

The tweets started off pretty tame, with one troll writing that Brady, 43, “seems like the kind of man who doesn’t know how to use a wrench,” which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback admitted was “kind of true.” However, after being called a “crybaby” with a “butthole”-like cleft in his chin, things quickly started to get personal — and harsh.

“Can we be real for a moment? Is there really anyone you’d rather see dropped in a vat of rendered bacon fat than Tom Brady?” Brady read aloud from his iPhone while struggling to hold in his laughter.

When one Twitter critic wrote, “Hope everyone has a great Monday except for Tom Brady, f–k you Tom Brady,” the NFL star fired back without hesitation, “F–k you!”

Another tweeter hoped that “fat bitch” Brady regularly cries, which the California native again confirmed was not too far from the truth. “I do cry,” he said with a chuckle.

The funniest moment came when one social media user predicted that the Buccaneers will lose to the Kansas Chiefs on Sunday, February 7, and that Brady will “hardly have sex with your supermodel wife [Gisele Bündchen] in your giant mansion.” After shaking his head and zipping his lips, the former New England Patriots player mumbled, “I have no comment to that.”

Overall, Brady took the tweets like the champ that he is — at least until the final one dragged his family’s beloved pets into it.

“F–k you Tom Brady I hope your dog eats chocolate and gets really sick and throws up on your socks,” the message read, to which the straight-faced athlete said, “That’s f–ked up.”

Sunday will mark Brady’s first time playing in the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers. After his team advanced to the championship game in January, Bündchen, 40, and the six-time Vince Lombardi Trophy winner’s ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan were among those who publicly congratulated him.

“We love and are so proud of you, papai!!!” the Brazil native, who shares Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, with Brady, wrote on her Instagram Stories. Meanwhile, Moynahan, who coparents Jack, 13, with the MVP, wrote that she “could not be more proud” because Brady “said he would do it and he did.”

Super Bowl LV kicks off on CBS Sunday, February 7, at 6:30 p.m. ET.