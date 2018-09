Top 6 Proposals From Teen Mom (OK! Magazine)

Hilary Duff Steps Out As Her Due Date Nears (Star Magazine)

This Is Us Cast Gather to Promote Season 3 (Radar Online)

Tom Cruise Channels Maverick in Top Gun 2 Sneak Peek (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!