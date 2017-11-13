Draco Malfoy has never been cuter. Tom Felton revealed on Sunday, November 12, that his mum keeps a photo of him on her bedside table that was taken on the set of Harry Potter.

Mums bedside picture. Love to all the wonderful mums x A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:35pm PST

The snapshot appears to be from the first movie, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, in 2001. Draco looks peeved by Ronald Weasley (Rupert Grint) as Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Draco’s Slytherin sidekicks Crabbe (Jamie Waylett) and Goyle (Josh Herdman) watch on.

“To Mum,” Felton, 30, signed the black and white photo. “Love always, Tom Felton.”

He wrote via Instagram: “Mums bedside picture. Love to all the wonderful mums x.”

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom on the franchise, quipped in the comments section: “This is bulls—t. I’m not even in it.”

Felton’s response? “@mattdavelewis she has a separate one for you Bottomlong. Poster size.”

Felton would go on to play his house’s Quidditch Seeker (after his dad, Lucius Malfoy, bought the team Nimbus 2001s, of course). Back in 2010, he revealed whether he would reprise the role if famed author J.K. Rowling wrote another book about Hogwarts. “Yeah, you can’t see this character through ten years and give off on him now. We’re actually saying that maybe the chances are in 25 years there’ll be remakes, you know the Disney 4-D or whatever, and I’ll get to play Lucius,” he told Collider at the time. “So, I’ll keep my fingers crossed for that one. That’s my pension, right there.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!