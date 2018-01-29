A perfect casting! Fans took to Twitter to celebrate the news that Tom Hanks will play Mister Rogers in the upcoming biopic, You Are My Friend.

Variety reports that the two-time Oscar winner is set to portray the late Mister Rodgers’ Neighborhood star in a film inspired by Fred Rogers and his friendship with journalist Tom Junod.

“This is the perfect alchemy of talent coming together at the perfect time to remind us all of the transformative power of kindness and respect to heal and to unite. We are proud to partner with Marielle, Tom and everyone at Big Beach to bring this inspirational true story to audiences all over the world,” the president of TriStar Pictures, Hannah Minghella, said in a statement to the publication.

The children’s TV icon, who won four Emmy Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997, passed away in February 2003 after a battle of stomach cancer. He was 74 years old.

Fans of both Hanks and Rogers were thrilled by the news:

“Tom Hanks is going to play Mr. Rogers because of course he is! Who else to better portray a national treasure than another national treasure!” a fan tweeted.

“There isn’t anyone more perfect to play Mr. Rodgers than Tom Hanks. Like who doesn’t like either of those guys??” another user wrote.

One fan tweeted, “Tom hanks playing mr. Rodgers is something I didn’t realize I needed.”

“Tom Hanks playing Mr Rogers is just perfect @tomhanks,” a user wrote.

Scroll through to see other reactions:

Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers might make the Universe course-correct. — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) January 29, 2018

Every once in a while, the Universe is in PERFECT alignment to briefly brush away some of the nasty sludge of reality. Tom Hanks playing Mr. Rogers is one of those moments. THANK YOU, Universe!

*wipes away tears of gratitude* pic.twitter.com/d4QGTsenbT — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 29, 2018

When you see that Tom Hanks will be portraying Mr. Rodgers! pic.twitter.com/IYUDLSChyD — Andy Walker (@andylovesapples) January 29, 2018

Tom Hanks is playing Mr. Rogers in his biopic, in humanity's last ditch effort to convince the aliens not to destroy us. — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) January 29, 2018

Tom Hanks is going to play Mr. Rogers in biopic, now when I see Mr. Rogers I can’t not see Tom Hanks pic.twitter.com/6utgPCybgo — skellington (@dph03) January 29, 2018

Do you know how geeked I am that Tom Hanks is portraying Mr.Rodgers?! woo! pic.twitter.com/laVLps1MYx — Beat Goddess Media (@BGM_KB) January 29, 2018

