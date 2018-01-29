OMG

Twitter Is Obsessed With Tom Hanks Being Cast to Play Mister Rogers

By
Tom Hanks Mister Rogers
Tom Hanks Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

A perfect casting! Fans took to Twitter to celebrate the news that Tom Hanks will play Mister Rogers in the upcoming biopic, You Are My Friend.

Variety reports that the two-time Oscar winner is set to portray the late Mister Rodgers’ Neighborhood star in a film inspired by Fred Rogers and his friendship with journalist Tom Junod.

“This is the perfect alchemy of talent coming together at the perfect time to remind us all of the transformative power of kindness and respect to heal and to unite. We are proud to partner with Marielle, Tom and everyone at Big Beach to bring this inspirational true story to audiences all over the world,” the president of TriStar Pictures, Hannah Minghella, said in a statement to the publication.

Tom Hanks Mister Rogers
Fred Rogers Fotos International/Getty Images

The children’s TV icon, who won four Emmy Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997, passed away in February 2003 after a battle of stomach cancer. He was 74 years old.

Fans of both Hanks and Rogers were thrilled by the news:

“Tom Hanks is going to play Mr. Rogers because of course he is! Who else to better portray a national treasure than another national treasure!” a fan tweeted.

“There isn’t anyone more perfect to play Mr. Rodgers than Tom Hanks. Like who doesn’t like either of those guys??” another user wrote.

One fan tweeted, “Tom hanks playing mr. Rodgers is something I didn’t realize I needed.”

“Tom Hanks playing Mr Rogers is just perfect @tomhanks,” a user wrote.

Scroll through to see other reactions:

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!