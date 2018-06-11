Broadway’s biggest night was packed with razzmatazz! Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles hosted the 2018 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 10 — and the show did not disappoint.

Us Weekly rounds up the five best moments from the night below and in the video above!

1. Andrew Garfield’s LGBT Speech

Garfield, 34, dedicated his award for best actor in a play for Angels in America to the LGBT community. “At a moment in time where maybe the most important thing we remember right now is the sanctity of the human spirit, it is the profound privilege of my life to play Prior Walter in Angels in America, because he represents the purest spirit of humanity and especially that of the LGBTQ community,” he said. “It is a spirit that says ‘no’ to oppression, it is a spirit that says ‘no’ to bigotry, ‘no’ to shame, ‘no’ to exclusion. It is a spirit that says we are all made perfectly and we all belong.”

2. Robert De Niro’s F-Bomb

De Niro, 74, was bleeped twice for his comments on President Donald Trump while introducing a performance by his friend Bruce Springsteen. “I wanna say, ‘F–k Trump,’” the Oscar winner said as most of the stars in the audience stood up and cheered. “It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump,’ it’s ‘f–k Trump.’” The expletives were not censored in the Australian telecast.

3. Laurie Metcalf Wins Her Second Consecutive Tony

Metcalf, 62, won best featured actress in a play for Three Tall Women one year after taking home a trophy for best actress in a play for A Doll’s House, Part 2. The honor came weeks after ABC canceled the Roseanne reboot (in which Metcalf played Jackie Harris) in response to Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet.

4. Amy Schumer’s My Fair Lady Remarks

Schumer, 37, paused while introducing best musical revival nominee My Fair Lady to stand up for women’s rights. “It tells the story of a scruffy flower girl, Eliza Doolittle, who is transformed by Henry Higgins, a mansplaining expert on dialects,” she said. “This interpretation celebrates Eliza’s growing self-confidence and highlights equal rights for women — because we actually don’t have that.”

5. Parkland Students Give Moving Performance

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 people in February, took the stage for a surprise performance after their drama teacher, Melody Herzfeld, received the Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre Education. The teenagers sang an emotional rendition of “Seasons of Love” from the musical Rent, earning a standing ovation and leaving many audience members (and viewers at home) in tears.

