Listen up, Broadway fans! James Corden is back to honor the best in theater at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 9.

The three-hour ceremony will take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and celebrate a slew of Broadway plays and musicals, spanning themes and genres. Before the show airs, discover everything you need to know about the host, performers, nominees and more.

What Time and Channel Is It On?

The Tony Awards will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The telecast will also be available to live-stream on CBS All Access.

Who Is Hosting?

Corden will return as host for the 2019 ceremony. He previously shepherded the 70th Annual Tony Awards in June 2016 and won an Emmy for Outstanding Special Class Program for his performance. The 40-year-old Tony winner said in a statement that he is “thrilled” to reprise his role. “The Broadway community is very dear to my heart, and I’m beyond proud to be part of this incredibly special night,” he added.

Who Is Nominated?

Hadestown leads with 14 nominations, while Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations is a close second with 12 nods. Other notable nominees include Beetlejuice, The Cher Show, Hillary and Clinton, King Kong, Tootsie and To Kill a Mockingbird.

Bryan Cranston, Jeff Daniels, Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Laurie Metcalf and Ruth Wilson are up for acting categories, including Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play.

Who Is Performing?

The troupes from Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beetlejuice, The Cher Show, Choir Boy, Hadestown, Oklahoma!, The Prom, Tootsie, and Kiss Me, Kate will perform during Broadway’s biggest night.

Who Is Presenting?

Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Platt, Andrew Rannells, Sutton Foster, Regina King, Laura Linney, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter and Michael Shannon are among the celebrities who are set to present awards.

