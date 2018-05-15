Tonya Harding is officially in the finals! During the Monday, May 14, episode of Dancing With the Stars: Athletes, she and partner Sasha Farber made the final three along with Adam Rippon and pro Jenna Johnson and Josh Norman and pro Sharna Burgess. Following the episode, Us Weekly caught up with the former pro ice skater to talk about how things have changed.

“It’s not about fame, it’s not about fortune, it’s about the journey of life and feeling like America has opened their arms to me and understands me better now,” Harding, 47, said. “I’m just another person. I’ve been knocked down and now I’ve been picked back up and because of America voting for us, we made it to the finals … I think that America has proven that they love me and they wanted to know what happened, and now they know.”

Harding dedicated her dance to her late father, who passed away nine years ago.

“My dad’s really happy. I know because he was out there on the floor with us,” she told Us. “He’s squeezing my hands saying, ‘It’s OK, take a deep breath and just go with it.’ I really wanted to honor my father with that dance.”

She also touched on what’s next, admitting that she has a “several things” coming in.

“Timing is everything and it’s all on God’s time. I just have to realize that what time I get here is, you have to cherish it, and I’m definitely doing that,” she said. “I really don’t know what the next step is. There are several things that are coming in, but most importantly is that I’m still, I’m a mommy. My son and my husband are the most important, and secondly, is what comes then. I’m just looking forward to next week. If I get too much on my plate then I kind of go, ‘Whoa.’”

As for if she’ll get back on the ice, she isn’t 100 percent sure.

“I’ve been skating and everything, and I love doing that. I’ve always loved performing for the people. I never got a chance to do that, which is why when I got this call to do Dancing With the Stars, it opened my heart again,” she explained. “Putting myself out on my arm, my heart on my arm, and letting people see me, it’s really hard.”

The finale of Dancing With the Stars: Athletes airs on ABC on Monday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

