Down to the wire! The top 10 contestants of The Voice were revealed during the Tuesday, November 28, episode. Here are the highlights from the NBC competition show.

Instead of singing with their teams this week, Hudson and Blake Shelton got on stage for a duet of his song “I’ll Name the Dogs.”

“That’s Jennifer Hudson everybody,” Blake yelled during the performance. Seriously, is there anything she can’t do?

Adam Levine Is Obsessed With Someone on His Team

The Maroon 5 frontman apparently can not get enough of Adam Cunningham. The contestant was in the bottom two again this week, but that didn’t stop him from spilling the tea about star.

Miley Cyrus Was Moved to Tears

Cyrus cried when Janice Freeman was also in the bottom two with Cunningham. The pair have developed a friendship like no other. “I’m not trying to cry for you guys to vote for Janice. I really feel this way,” Miley said. “I feel like I’ve gotten one of my closest friends.” The feeling was definitely mutual. “You have a friend for life. Anything you need from me, I’m here,” Freeman said.

Adam Bashes the Competition

The singer was so frustrated that Freeman and Cunningham were in the bottom two that he used his final seconds of airtime to slam the show’s process. “Talent is something that can’t be judged really on a talent competition,” he said. “It’s a crime that you’re here tonight.”

And Then There Were 10

In the end, Cunningham was saved and Freeman went home. Here’s who is still in the running on the singing competition:

Team Adam: Addison Agen

Team Adam: Adam Cunningham

Team Blake: Chloe Kohanski

Team Blake: Red Marlow

Team Blake: Keisha Renee

Team Miley: Ashland Craft

Team Miley: Brooke Simpson

Team Jennifer: Davon Fleming

Team Jennifer: Shi’Ann Jones

Team Jennifer: Noah Mac

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

