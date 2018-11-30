It all comes down to this! Season 2 of Top Chef Junior is wrapping up, but not without a nail-biting season finale.

With $50,000 on the line, the pressure is really on for “cheftestants” Londyn, from Atlanta, and Nikki, from New York City. “The stakes are as high as it’s [sic] gonna get,” says Chef Londyn in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.

“May the best girl win,” Chef Londyn, 11, says as she shakes Chef Nikki’s hand. “We’re not just girls; may the best chef win,” Londyn corrects herself, shaking Nikki’s hand once more.

Despite the competition, Nikki, 11, looks cool as a cucumber as she boasts, “I’m gonna cook my heart out.”

To make things even better, the top two chefs are getting a little help from their friends. “The final two called in a little backup,” exclaim past contestants Noah and Rogers.

This season has been filled with fun moments, including a fun Harry Potter-themed episode, which aired on November 17. Head judge, chef Curtis Stone, informed the final five contestants of the special, saying, “Chefs, you’ll be serving up whole game birds in Top Chef Jr.’s version of the Hogwarts Great Hall.”

To make it extra magical, the top five selected wands from their favorite HP characters and then found out which bird they were fated to cook into a delectable dish: a goose turkey, pheasant, duck or guinea hen.

The Top Chef Junior season finale, featuring Curtis Stone and Vanessa Lachey, will air on Universal Kids on Saturday, December 1, at 6 p.m. ET.

