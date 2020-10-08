Tori Spelling Reacts to Brian Austin Green’s Masked Singer Reveal

Blast from the past! Tori Spelling was shocked when The Masked Singer revealed the giraffe was her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green.

The actor, 47, was eliminated from the show on Wednesday, October 7, after performing “Get Down on It” by Kool and the Gang.

“Omg @withBAGpod it WAS you!!!!! Wow my dreams do come true ha ha! You were amazing! Donna & David Forever and now Unicorn & Giraffe forever on #TheMaskedSinger hisTORI! Love you forever…#GiraffeMask #UnicornMask,” Spelling, 47, tweeted after the reveal.

Green and Spelling portrayed high school sweethearts David and Donna on the ’90s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210. The duo reunited in the 2019 spinoff series BH90210, where they played fictionalized versions of themselves alongside costars Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty,Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris. Spelling also competed on The Masked Singer in season 1 as the unicorn.

As for Green, none of The Masked Singer judges correctly guessed his identity. The Don’t Blink star even fooled Robin Thicke, who was Green’s neighbor and childhood friend. The podcast host and Thicke, 43, also performed in a band called Think Twice together.

“I love you,” Thicke told Green after the reveal. “I can’t believe that’s you! Oh my God.”

Green’s clues made several references to his split earlier this year from his estranged wife Megan Fox, who has since moved on with Machine Gun Kelly. “I’ve survived and thrived in the animal kingdom by seeing the big picture and staying above the drama,” he said in one clip.

He added, “Recently, my whole world came crashing down. I’ve kept it mostly secret, but my life was transformed in the blink of an eye.”

In another clip, Green referenced a brain condition he suffered from in 2014. “I had a terrifying episode that really scrambled my brain,” he recalled. “I could barely walk or talk. But I’m a fighter, and I defeated my invisible predator. Now I’m at a crossroads in life. The one thing that keeps me going is my herd.”

Green and Fox, 34 — who tied the knot in 2010 — share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. The Anger Management star is also the father of 18-year-old son Kassius, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.