While Torrey DeVitto enjoyed her time on Chicago Med, she confessed she wasn’t a fan of someone on the cast.

“I loved that show, I love [almost] everybody I worked with,” DeVitto, 40, said on the Monday, July 15, episode of Rachel Bilson’s “Broad Ideas” podcast. “We can’t love everyone. I try so hard because I find most people lovable, but then there’s some [where] I’m just like, ‘Oh, not for me.’ And that’s OK.”

DeVitto, who starred on the medical drama from 2015 to 2021, explained that she has always been the type of person who typically gets along with everyone, so it took her a while to come to terms with the fact she wasn’t always going to be a fan of every person in the world.

“A lot of the time I find there’s people with different things going on internally that we can’t touch or do anything about,” she reflected. “You can love them and you can have a boundary.”

The actress admitted she also recently got to the point where other people’s tension doesn’t impact her like it once did.

“I’ve only just gotten to the place where I’m OK with other people not liking people,” she said. “Because I like so many people that I want everyone to like these people.”

While DeVitto didn’t name who on the Chicago Med cast she didn’t mesh well with, she shared that she had “a great time” throughout her time on the series. DeVitto ultimately left the show after six seasons and opened up about her decision to exit.

“I’ll be very blunt, the last season I was there they wrote my character in a really weird way and wrote her into a big hole that she could not get out of,” she said on Monday. “It was very bizarre and I know they wanted to do a change-up too. So we had a mutual conversation.”

DeVitto confessed that she was “really grateful” that her contract was not renewed because she wasn’t sure if she was capable of turning down the job.

“I was so grateful because without it being a mutual conversation I would have never done it on my own because of the consistent paycheck,” she explained. “But I also knew that I was creeping up to that time where I was like, ‘If I really wanted to focus on this personal life stuff, I gotta go.’”

Following her exit from the main cast, DeVitto briefly returned to the drama in 2023 for a guest appearance.

Earlier this year, DeVitto announced that she and her fiancé, Jared LaPine, are expecting their first baby.

“Baby girl arriving this November,” she captioned the May Instagram post.