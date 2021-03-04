Too cute! Travis Barker couldn’t help but fawn over Kourtney Kardashian during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show this week.

Facing questions about dating while raising kids, the former Blink-182 drummer, 45, raved about his new girlfriend, 41. Host Drew Barrymore asked Barker whether it was important to him to date women who have children or not. He replied, “I’ve done both up until now.”

The musician continued, “I would date girls that didn’t have kids and I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding, ‘Why don’t you want to go to dinner every night? Why don’t you want to see me every night?'”

Things are different now that he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shares three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, are dating, though.

“Now, I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and [I] don’t have to worry about any of those,” he shared. “It just comes natural.”

He noted during the interview: “It’s like a maturity thing. I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spent with them instead of every day being with them — especially the beginning of the relationship. I think missing someone is so important.”

Although Barker and Kardashian may not spend every night together, they have been getting in plenty of quality time. The reality star recently popped into the studio with the California native on Saturday, February 27. She shared two selfies from the outing, smiling and laughing while sitting in a chair with a lollipop in her hand.

Us Weekly confirmed the romance between the duo in January. “Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” a source told Us at the time. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

Their kids brought them together, according to the insider. Kardashian’s little ones, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, “are very close” with Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler‘s children Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15.

Moakler, 45, has weighed in on the romance between her former husband and Kardashian several times. Although she appeared to shade her ex’s new girlfriend on social media, the model had nothing but nice things to say about Kardashian.

“I’ve never met Kourtney,” she told Us in February. “I’ve heard through the grapevine that she tried to reach out, but I never heard from her on anything. I would have no problems meeting her and being cordial. I think it would be nice to know the person who’s going to be spending a lot of time with my kids.”

Moakler continued: “I have no problem … just introducing myself and letting her know that I have no ill-will. But I don’t see her and I going to the spa any time soon.”