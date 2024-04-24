Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber Destroying Wedding Party in ‘Punk’d’ Episode

By

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

It takes a certain level of bravery to tell a professional football player about the time you tricked his girlfriend into thinking she ruined somebody’s wedding, so credit to former Punk’d actor and writer Andrew Santino for doing just that on the latest episode of “New Heights.”

Santino, 40, recently told Travis Kelce about the time he got Taylor Swift to believe she accidentally set off a firework that set a boat ablaze during a wedding party.

“You can ask her the truth, but she bought it,” Santino told Kelce, 34, during the Wednesday, April 24, episode of the podcast. “I know she bought it because it was chaotic. I mean, the boat was on fire.”

It sounded like Kelce took the story in stride, laughing at his girlfriend’s expense as Santino broke down how the 2012 episode of MTV’s prank show played out. It began with episode host Justin Bieber inviting Swift, also 34, to his Malibu home to check out his new recording studio and set off fireworks on the beach.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline

“Taylor, obviously to her credit, who is always on point, was like, ‘I don’t know if I want to do that,’” Santino said. “I wrote this bit … and I said if she doesn’t want to [set off the fireworks], we have to make it so it’s like a button or a thing, where it’s like an accidental, easy, ‘Did you press this?’ or whatever.”

Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift Getting Punkd By Justin Bieber
FilmMagic; Getty Images; WireImage

So the show set up a rig with fake buttons that Swift lightly touched while joking around, giving Punk’d an opportunity to shoot the fireworks at a boat conveniently set up offshore, hosting a fake wedding party with Santino posing as the groom.

When the boat caught fire, the show staged an evacuation with Santino, his fake bride and a pastor coming to shore on a dinghy.

Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift Getting Punkd By Justin Bieber 3
Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber MTV

“We were like, ‘You ruined our wedding, Taylor Swift,’” Santino recalled. “And my wife, Anne Gregory, was like, ‘Maybe it’s a sign. Maybe this is a sign I shouldn’t marry him.’ And Taylor was like, ‘No, I don’t think that’s right. I don’t know if that’s right.’ It was so good.”

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal

Every Time Travis Kelce Gushed Over Taylor Swift on His and Jason Kelces New Heights Podcast

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Brought Up Taylor Swift on ‘New Heights’ Podcast

Though Kelce had a good laugh at the story, saying he would need to “ask Tay about it,” Swift seemed genuinely upset at the time, later saying she was “traumatized and terrified.”

Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift Getting Punkd By Justin Bieber 4
Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber MTV

CMT Insider asked Swift in 2012 whether she planned to get revenge on Bieber, now 30, but Swift said she’s “not really that girl.”

What Is the Best Song on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department?’

“He’s too smart,” she added. “I’d never be able to punk him. Like, he’d figure it out, then turn the tables on me, and then it would be Justin: 2, Taylor: 0.”

In this article

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!