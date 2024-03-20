Your account
Travis Kelce Says He’s Trying to Drop Fewer F-Bombs on ‘New Heights,’ Fails 10 Minutes Later

By
Travis Kelce Says He's Trying to Drop Fewer F-Bombs on 'New Heights,' Fails 10 Minutes Later
Travis Kelce David Eulitt/Getty Images

Travis Kelce made a vow to limit profanity on his podcast, which lasted just as long as you might think.

Right off the top of the Wednesday, March 20, episode of “New Heights,” Travis, 34, attempted to tee up his brother, Jason Kelce, to let listeners know what they had in store.

“Jason, let the people know what the f–k we got … I’m sorry,” Travis said. “Trying to reel it back on the f-bombs.”

Travis’ goal came with good reason, as Jason, 36, explained that f-bombs near the start of the episode are bad news because “the team has to bleep it because it demonetizes the video if it’s within two minutes or something like that.”

However, Travis had to almost immediately bite his tongue when discussing an upcoming “New Heights” live show, which goes down April 11 at the University of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium.

“Might have to bring a coat for this one, maybe even an umbrella,” Travis said. “But I don’t give a f– … rat’s ass. Maybe better? I don’t know.”

It was all downhill from there, as minutes later Travis described his former Bearcat teammates as “f–kin’ flyin’” during a chaotic drill during practice in college.

Jason attempted to get things back on track in describing what fans can expect from next month’s event, which will see students and student-athletes competing in “a series of challenges.”

“We cannot wait to unveil these fun games that we have planned,” Jason said. “It’s going to be ridiculous.”

Travis chimed in, “It’s gonna be so f–kin’ fun.”

With the wheels fully off, Travis revealed that the live podcast had the potential to break an attendance record set by Canadian comedian Mike Ward, who “had an audience of 20,000, basically just under 21,000, in Montreal in July 2022.”

Travis continued, “Cincinnati, don’t think we’re gonna hit that unless you guys f–kin’ buy some tickets right now.”

Unable to restrain himself, Travis further suggested he wanted to take the podcast to “to newer heights and break another f–kin’ record.”

When the topic turned to a T-shirt celebrating Jason’s NFL retirement, which has raised a ton of money for charity, Travis couldn’t help himself from giving a profane shout-out.

He said, “Over $120,000 f–king dollars in donations and we can’t thank you guys enough.”

Listeners who are interested in helping the Kelces breaking “another f–kin’ record” can visit GoBearcats.com/NewHeights for tickets to the April 11 live show.

