Travis Kelce has proven he’s up for anything — even a Tom Brady-style roast.

During the Wednesday, May 8, episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Travis, 34, and his brother, Jason Kelce, weighed in on the best jokes from Brady’s Netflix special, which aired live on Sunday, May 5. When asked by a fan whether they’d be willing to partake in their own roasts, the brothers had different perspectives.

“That was unbelievable, first off,” Travis gushed of Brady’s roast. “Everybody involved, hats off. I’ve been in tears the whole, like, last day just watching clips and everything. … That s—t had me rolling.”

Travis said that he commended Brady, 46, and his guests for being good sports about the roast. “Nobody seemed to get, like, their feelings hurt,” he added. “It just looked like everybody was having fun with it.”

While Jason, 36, acknowledged that the program was “pure entertainment,” he isn’t sure he’d be on board for one of his own. “I just do not get the roasts. I don’t understand why people do them,” he explained, teasing that he might “take myself too seriously.”

Travis, however, was all in on Brady’s star-studded lineup of comedians, which included Nikki Glaser, Jeff Ross and more, and praised the fellow NFL players who got involved. But who would he want to be roasted by if the time came?

“[Andrew] Santino’s one of my favorite comedians of all time,” Travis noted. “I think he would f—king deliver. Dave Chappelle is the all-time great. Kevin Hart, I would love [him] to go up there and just f—king rip me in half. … When he went up there [for Brady], I was like, ‘OK, this is where it gets hot boys.'”

Jason mentioned that he’d rather have members of his inner circle take the mic at his potential roast. “I’d pick people that, like, I would have no problem getting into a fist fight with,” he teased, adding that his wife, Kylie Kelce, is the one person he wouldn’t want roasting him publicly. “Every day I’m getting roasted by Kylie.”

Netflix announced in April that Brady, who retired in 2023 after more than two decades playing in the NFL, would be the subject of the platform’s first-ever live roast hosted by Hart, 44. When the special aired on Sunday, its guests didn’t shy away from risky jokes. Brady even dragged Travis’ team, the Kansas City Chiefs, for Taylor Swift‘s impact on the fanbase. (Travis has been dating Swift, 34, since last summer.)

“Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest. It helps when your fans are 14-year-old girls,” Brady quipped. “In honor of Tay Tay, let’s take a look at the Chiefs Eras. Terrible for 50 years, good for five. ‘Shake it off.'”

Along with NFL legends, the roast boasted a handful of celebrity cameos, including Kim Kardashian, who was booed so loudly when she walked out on stage during the live special that she wasn’t able to tell her first joke. When the roast became available to stream on Netflix, however, the crowd’s harsh reaction was edited out.

While recapping the event during Wednesday’s podcast, Travis teased that he and Jason didn’t need to wait for an official roast to get “s—t on” in such a public way. “If you’re open to it, just go online,” he joked. “Just look in the comments.”