Tom Brady got in on the jokes during his own roast and no one was safe — including Taylor Swift.

“Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest. It helps when your fans are 14-year-old girls,” Brady, 46, quipped during the Netflix special, which aired live on Sunday, May 5.

Brady poked fun at Swift’s romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, adding, “In honor of Tay Tay, let’s take a look at the Chiefs Eras. Terrible for 50 years, good for five. ‘Shake it off’.”

Earlier this year, the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five years. Off the field, Swift, 34, and Kelce’s high-profile relationship helped the football team continue to make headlines since the couple took things public in September 2023.

After Swift started to show her support at Kansas City Chiefs’ games, the NFL decided to capitalize off the attention by using her music for promotional clips and often pointing the camera at her during broadcasts.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was all for the romance, telling CBS in November 2023, “They seem to be enjoying their relationship. That’s great in and of itself, but it has connected more fans of Taylor’s and more fans of the NFL in some ways. [Swift is] an unbelievable artist, obviously, Travis is an unbelievable player and I think it’s great for the league to have that kind of attention — so we welcome it.”

One month later, Swift waved off the negative reactions from some football fans.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” Swift told TIME in December 2023 about the attention. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Swift maintained that she had no regrets about putting her personal life into the spotlight, adding, “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

The pair took that in stride by sharing several memorable onscreen moments as the Chiefs progressed to the Super Bowl, sharing several kisses and exchanged “I love yous” as cameras on the field after a playoff game in January.

Swift was also by Kelce’s side when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime one month later at the Super Bowl. In turn, Kelce jetted off overseas to cheer for Swift during multiple stops on her Eras Tour.

“I don’t know how I [pulled Taylor] because she wasn’t into sports. So I don’t know how the f—k I did it,” Kelce joked on his “New Heights” podcast last month. “I know exactly how I did it.”