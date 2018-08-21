Jay-Z once rapped, “It was all good just a week ago.” That lyric rings true for Travis Scott and Nicki Minaj.

Scott, 26, took a moment at the end of his performance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20, to remind fans that his new album, Astroworld, is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for the second consecutive week. It was an apparent jab at Minaj, 35, who claimed on Twitter a day earlier that her latest effort, Queen, debuted at the top of the chart.

“Astroworld, No. 1 right now!” the “Sicko Mode” rapper bragged on stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. “VMAs, make some noise!”

Minaj left fans confused on Sunday, August 19, when she tweeted that Scott “knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week.” She went on to slam the MC’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, for promoting his upcoming Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour.

“I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope ass album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & [their daughter] Stormi,” the Grammy nominee tweeted. “lol. Im actually laughing.”

Minaj then accused Spotify of not properly promoting Queen after she debuted the record on Apple Music.

“Spotify put drake’s face on every playlist but told me they’d have to teach me a lesson for playing my music 10 mins early on #QueenRadio,” she claimed, referencing her new radio show. “Even tho they’ve been giving away my music for free for years & I am one of the top Spotify artists of all time.”

Though the “Barbie Dreams” rapper later clarified that her tweets were “sarcasm/dry humor,” she managed to avoid Scott and Jenner, 21, at the VMAs. The couple’s seats were moved from the row behind Minaj to the opposite side of the venue in the wake of the drama.

