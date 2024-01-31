Travis Scott made a janitor the surprise star of his concert in Miami when he gave the man $5,000 to stop working and enjoy the show.

In a viral TikTok video, the “Antidote” rapper, 32, was performing on his Circus Maximus Tour on Sunday, January 28, at the Kaseya Center when he noticed the maintenance worker grab a mop to clean up the mosh pit.

Scott stopped the show and addressed the man from the stage. “Hey, yo, today you gonna be off,” he told the worker as the crowd cheered. “Hey, yo, somebody go in my bag and get my guy $5,000. I want you to just take off the day tonight. Ain’t no cleaning up that for you tonight.”

The unidentified man quickly became the center of attention as numerous cell phones recorded him reacting with a huge smile, joyously raising his fist in the air and shaking hands with coworkers.

Scott added that he wanted the man to forget he was on the job and join the crowd as a fan.

“I just seen you come out the back, I don’t know who the f–k told you to go get a mop. Only way he clocking in is only if he can rage,” Scott continued. “He feining for more.” The rapper then sent the audience into a frenzy by performing his hit “FE!N” from his latest album, Utopia.

Scott kicked off the Circus Maximus Tour in October 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tour wraps up in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday, February 5.

Scott is still facing multiple lawsuits from his November 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston, which resulted in 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries. The musician was severely criticized for not stopping his show as the huge crowd surged toward the stage during his performance, causing people to literally be crushed to death.

Utopia, which is nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Album, is Scott’s first solo album in five years. Production on the album was stopped following the Astroworld tragedy. In a November 2023 interview for GQ’s Men of the Year issue, Scott reflected on the deadly incident.

“That moment for families, for the city, you know, it was devastating,” Scott shared. “I always think about it. Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost. … You just feel for those people. And their families.”

Scott said that he is still healing from the fatal tragedy and confessed that it took time for him to find the inspiration to go back into the studio.

“Making music, you think about things that go on in life and things that happen in your life, and you dial in on things,” he said. “And when it came to making, like, even finishing the album … I got back into it probably, like, I don’t know, months and months and months after. And the idea of just even getting back into music, working on music and just even getting into that, was therapeutic of being able to channel some of the energy into production and sounds and finishing it.”