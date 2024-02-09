John Green’s Turtles All the Way Down is the latest YA novel to get the movie adaptation treatment.

The film, directed by Hannah Marks, will follow Aza Holmes (Isabel Merced), a 17-year-old struggling with obsessive-compulsive disorder, as she pursues the disappearance of a local billionaire while trying to deal with the every day dramas of being a teen.

“It’s not easy being Aza, but she’s trying … trying to be a good daughter, a good friend and a good student, all while navigating an endless barrage of invasive, obsessive thoughts that she cannot control,” the official synopsis reads. “When she reconnects with Davis (Felix Mallard), her childhood crush, Aza is confronted with fundamental questions about her potential for love, happiness, friendship and hope.”

It wasn’t long after the novel hit shelves in 2017 that Green announced a potential movie adaption. Five years later, the author told Entertainment Weekly that the film, which was written by Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, is “everything” he wanted it to be.

“It’s funny and human and explores mental illness in a deep and raw way without ever romanticizing or sensationalizing the experience,” he told the outlet in January 2024. “I am so grateful to Hannah, Isabela, Cree [Cicchino], Felix and the entire cast and crew.”

Turtles All the Way Down marks Green’s third script-to-screen adaptation, following 2014’s The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns, which hit theaters in 2015. While speaking with EW, Marks explained why Turtles, in particular, was the story she knew she had to tell.

“I was immediately drawn to the movie because I was such a fan of John’s and this book,” Marks explained of her decision to direct. “John does an incredible job of telling a teenager’s mental health story in a way that’s funny, heartfelt, and specific. I relate to the character of Aza deeply. I’m honored to be a part of bringing this story to life and I loved every minute of working with these fantastic young actors.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the Turtles All the Way Down movie:

What Is ‘Turtles All the Way Down’ About?

Like the novel, the film will center around Aza, a teen who struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder as she pursues the disappearance of a billionaire and reconnects with her childhood crush.

Where Can I Watch the Movie?

The coming of age romantic drama will be available to stream on Max.

When Does the Movie Come Out?

The film is set to release in spring 2024, though an exact date has not been announced.

Who Stars in the Movie?

Merced leads the cast as Aza. Mallard will portray love interest Felix and Cicchino plays Daisy, Aza’s best friend. Marks, Maliq Johnson, Poorna Jagannathan, Judy Reyes and J. Smith-Cameron round out the cast.