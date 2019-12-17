Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and More TV Stars’ Salaries Revealed





The TV industry is changing, that’s for sure. In a new report, published by Variety on Tuesday, December 17, multiple TV stars’ salaries are revealed, showing just how different cable, network and streaming services are ahead of 2020.

“If you’re doing a deal for a name, you better be thinking $500,000,” one agent told the magazine. “No movie star right now or star of any stature is doing a pilot,” a exec said. “And if they are doing a pilot, they’re getting a very significant episodic guarantee … and once the A-list talent are committed to a project, you have to turn to lesser-known talent and pay them competitive fees.”

The report details the top-paid stars of the year and shows how much more the streaming services are offering in comparison to cable. Below are the highlights of the salaries, per episode:

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington earn $1.1 million each, per episode.

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Nicole Kidman will take home $1 million per episode.

This Is Us (NBC)

Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia each earn $250,000 per episode.

Stumptown (ABC)

Cobie Smulders earns $235,000 per episode.

Modern Family (ABC)

Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet and Sofia Vergara earn $500,000 an episode.

Mom (CBS)

Anna Faris and Allison Janney earn $350,000 per episode.

Prodigal Son (Fox)

Michael Sheen earns $225,000 per episode.

Yellowstone (Paramount)

Kevin Costner takes home $500,000 an episode while Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly earn $200,000 each.

Stranger Things (Netflix)

While Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour and Winona Ryder earn $350,000 an episode, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp earn $250,000. Sadie Sink earns $150,000.

Ellen DeGeneres (Netflix)

For her standup special, the comedian earned between $20 and $25 million.

On My Block (Netflix)

Sierra Capri, Jessica Marie Garcia, Jason Genao, Brett Gray and Diego Tinoco each make $65,000 an episode.

Rhythm & Flow (Netflix)

Cardi B and Chance the Rapper take home $500,000 each.