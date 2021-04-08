TV’s Funniest Moments of the Week: ‘Chad,’ ‘Zoey’s Playlist’ and More

In a time like this, it’s always nice to have a good laugh. Luckily, so many shows bring exactly that.

During the Sunday, April 4, episode of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, David (Andrew Leeds) was on a high after joining his neighbor’s band — and even helped lead singer Aiden (Felix Mallard) write a love song. He didn’t notice until midway through the performance in front of all of his family and friends that the song is about how much Aiden wants to hook up with his sister. Needless to say, he quit the band.

On the Tuesday, April 6, premiere of Chad, the lead character (Nasim Pedrad) lied about his virgin status in the hallway — and later attempted to describe “sex” to his classmates. Chad airs on TBS on Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

On the reality TV front, the second episode of The Challenge: All Stars included a daily challenge all about trivia — which meant host TJ Lavin could not stop laughing when the cast missed numerous questions.