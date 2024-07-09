Two documentaries about the Rust shooting involving Alec Baldwin and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins are in the works.

Rachel Mason, a close friend of the Hutchins family who directed the 2019 Netflix documentary Circus of Books, has been working on a film about Halyna with the help of producer Julee Metz and Halyna’s husband, Matthew Hutchins, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet also reported that Mason and Metz have interviewed director Joel Souza — who was injured in the shooting, sustaining a gunshot wound to the shoulder — as well as other cast and crew members, including cinematographer Bianca Cline, who joined the film as Halyna’s replacement.

A second documentary centered around Baldwin, 66, is being filmed by Rory Kennedy, who directed the Academy Award-nominated film, Last Days in Vietnam, and the Emmy-winning documentary Ghost of Abu Ghraib.

Related: Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Tragedy: Debra Messing and More Stars React Offering their condolences. Celebrities and filmmakers took to social media to send their love to the family of Halyna Hutchins, who died during an accidental shooting on the set of Rust. While filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday, October 21, Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed […]

Both documentaries are still in production, according to THR.

The Rust film itself, which picked up filming again in Montana in 2023 with about 25 cast and crew members who worked on the original set, wrapped in May that year. Producers have yet to find a distributor for the movie.

While filming the Western in October 2021, Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed Halyna and injured Souza.

Both were rushed to receive medical attention after being struck. Halyna was pronounced dead at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, while Souza was released from the hospital the day after the shooting.

Related: Alec Baldwin’s Trial for Involuntary Manslaughter Begins: What to Know Alec Baldwin is headed to trial for involuntary manslaughter three years after the fatal shooting on the set of Rust. Baldwin, 66, was initially charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in January 2023 after he was holding a prop weapon that contained real bullets on the film’s set in New Mexico back in 2021. […]

Baldwin is currently on trial for involuntary manslaughter. The trial started on Tuesday, July 9, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. If he is convicted, he could face up to 18 months in prison.

The 30 Rock actor was initially charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in January 2023 after he was holding a prop weapon that contained real bullets on the film’s New Mexico set in 2021. He has since maintained his innocence and claimed he didn’t pull the trigger, and pleaded not guilty in February 2023. The criminal charges were dropped against him two months later.

After the charges were dropped, Baldwin’s attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said in a statement that they are “pleased with the decision to dismiss the case,” adding, “We encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.”

Baldwin was indicted for a second time on involuntary manslaughter charges the following year. Baldwin’s attorneys filed to have the case dismissed, but the judge sided with prosecutors to let the trial continue.