Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra and wife Catelynn Lowell are seemingly shutting down divorce rumors with their lovey-dovey social media messages to each other.

“Beyond BLESSED to call you mine!!” Catelynn, 31, captioned an Instagram post of the couple on Wednesday, March 6. “No seriously when I look at my life you are a gift and gave me so much in this crazy world!”

The reality star continued to praise her husband, saying, “Thank you for loving me the way you do and being my rock! I love you!!! @tylerbaltierramtv I couldn’t have wished for a better partner and baby daddy.”

Upon seeing the sweet social media message, Tyler, 32, decided to write a loving note back to Catelynn in the comments section.

“Babe, If anyone is a gift in this life…it is YOU! I love you beyond measure!” he shared along with a heart-eyed emoji and a pleading face emoji.

Catelynn’s post included a cute selfie of the couple while they were out on date rowing a gondola and a video of Tyler trying to figure out how to push the boat as she captured the funny moment.

The pair’s heartfelt confessions come just hours after a teaser trailer for the upcoming season 3 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, dropped, which sparked fan concern over the couple’s relationship status

In one video clip, Tyler was seen looking frustrated during a conversation with Catelynn, saying, “F–k you for making me feel unworthy. If I don’t get my needs met, we’re divorced,” as Catelynn stared off into the distance.

Tyler and Catelynn began dating in middle school and said “I do” in 2015 The pair originally began their reality television journey in 2009 on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, which followed their decision to put daughter Carly, now 14, up for adoption after they discovered that they were expecting a baby during their junior year of high school.

The duo has since gone on to have three more daughters together: Novalee, 9, Vaeda, 5, and Rya, 2.

Over the years, Tyler and Catelynn have never been afraid to share the real and raw moments of their lives on TV. Some of those ups and downs include calling off their 2013 engagement, getting re-engaged in 2014, opening up about their mental health struggles, experiencing multiple miscarriages, having a rainbow baby, dealing with financial woes and trying to navigate family drama.

Season 3 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on MTV Wednesday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET