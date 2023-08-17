Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are in awe of the bond between their four daughters.

“It just feels, like … really, really powerful. Like, I can like feel the energy when they’re all together,” Baltierra exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 14. “It’s almost like time kind of slows down a little bit, and I’m just like, man, if I could just sit here forever and witness this, I’d be fine for the rest of my life.”

MTV viewers watched Baltierra and Lowell, now both 31, place their eldest daughter, Carly, for adoption in 2009 when they were just teenagers. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars went on to welcome three more daughters: Nova, 8, Vaeda, 4, and Rya Rose, 24 months.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, have long been candid about their bittersweet journey as birth parents, detailing their visits with Carly, now 14, and her younger siblings over the years. Lowell and Baltierra most recently documented their time with Carly via Instagram in June.

“This bond that you see, it’s far greater than just the DNA that they share,” Baltierra told Us about the family’s visit with Carly, whose parents are Brandon and Teresa Davis. “It’s like this … I don’t know. It’s very intense. It’s very powerful. Very inspirational. I’m very proud of it. And I wish we could just have more of those times.”

Lowell and Baltierra have always been honest with their children about Carly’s adoption — to the point that Nova tells strangers their story.

“Nova goes on a tangent telling my whole adoption story, and I’m sitting there like, almost like secondhand embarrassment, like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Lowell told Us. “But I’ll listen to her and she’ll say the whole thing — you know, how we were 16, how we didn’t have anything. And she goes through the whole scenario. So it’s like, [kids] get it, they understand.”

While Lowell and Baltierra are not allowed to share photos of Carly’s face, per their adoption agreement with the Davises, the MTV stars posted a series of photos of their daughters together from behind.

“Had an amazing visit with our girl ❤️ she’s funny, kind, SMART, goofy and STUNNING 😍,” Lowell gushed via Instagram in June. “Adoption is hard and saying goodbye time and time again is soooo hard!!!! But seeing all of our girls together, getting to know Carly deeper and deeper each time and being with all four of our daughters is truly such a blessing!!!! #adoption #loveyou #mygirls.”

Baltierra, for his part, shared his own photos of their daughters with Carly as well as a lengthy caption depicting the special visit.

“It’s pure magic watching her play with her sisters because all you hear are echoing laughs & all you see are tons of hugs! They have an unmistakable connection that’s bonded between forces that are far greater than just shared dna … it’s literally pure transcendental magic,” he gushed. “I didn’t ever want it to end.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi