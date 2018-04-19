Count Chris Keller in. Tyler Hilton opened up about reuniting with the cast of One Tree Hill “all the time” and the possibility of the beloved series being rebooted.

“Dude, we ask that every year. Who knows? I mean, it’s so random,” Hilton, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively at WE Day’s Party With a Purpose x PacSun in West Hollywood on Wednesday, April 18. “But I’m so into Roseanne and every time I’m asked about it, I’m like, ‘It could happen. You never know.’”

Hilton joined the cast of OTH as Chris Keller in season 2 and made multiple guest appearances over the years before becoming a series regular for the ninth and final season. While the cast has yet to reunite on-screen since the series wrapped in 2012, the singer explained that the group still speaks and sees each other often.

“Yeah, we do actually. I mean, it’s crazy. We have, like, nine years, and through our formative years too and, like, our college years, which I feel like some of your closest friends come out of. So we see each other all the time,” he explained. “Also, there’s conventions still around the world. We see each other every year at those. And I’m playing at the Troubadour next Thursday, and so a lot of them are coming out to that too, which will be fun. I’m playing with Kate Voegele, who’s also on the show.”

Hilton added that fans of the series love when he and Voegele, who joined the series as Mia Catalano during season 5, sing a cover of Ryan Adams’ “When the Stars Go Blue” at their shows. (Hilton sang a duet version of the song with cast member Bethany Joy Lenz during the original series run.)

“Oh, yeah. And me and Kate do it together, people have been loving it. They go crazy. But it’s insane, Netflix brought this whole other round of people. Like, every time I’m on tour, the fans are all still, like, 18 to 25,” the Walk the Line actor explained. “Now it’s on Hulu! I was just at this college and they were, like, ‘Oh yeah, we watch it on Hulu.’ … It’s just so crazy, there are so many shows out there and they like us. It’s cool though.”

One Tree Hill is currently streaming on Hulu.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

