Us Musts: Must-See TV, Movies and More Entertainment to Watch This Week

Us Weekly has rounded up all the TV shows, movies and music to add to your at-home agenda this week.

Binge-Worthy TV

Season 4 of The Good Fight premieres on Thursday, April 9, on CBS All Access and its star-studded cast, which includes Christine Baranski and Michael J. Fox, will have you glued to your couch. The drama series returns in an alternate universe where Hilary Clinton has just beat out Donald Trump for president. See how it all plays out and join the fight this Thursday.

Octavia Spencer does it again! In Netflix’s Self Made, based on a true story, Spencer portrays Madam CJ Walker, the first female self-made millionaire in America who started her own beauty empire.

Newly Released Movies On Demand

Just because the movie theaters are closed, that doesn’t mean you can’t watch the latest flicks … now showing from the comfort of your couch. Jane Austen’s adaptation Emma follows title character Emma Woodhouse as she navigates her way through matchmaking and finding her equal, only to realize love has been there all long.

If you’re looking for something a bit more suspenseful, rent The Invisible Man on demand. The horror film stars Elisabeth Moss whose character is trying to reclaim her independence after being in a controlling relationship. But, you might not want to watch this one alone!

Have a Living Room Dance Party

Dua Lipa dropped new music from her sophomore album,”Future Nostalgia,” and according to her Instagram, she threw a “new age album launch party” via Zoom. Lipa was shown at home with boyfriend Anwar Hadid as her friends tuned in to hear her new album from their own living rooms. Her latest single “Break My Heart” already has 21 million views and counting on YouTube.