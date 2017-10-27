Megan Fox made waves when she stood up to her then boss, Michael Bay, in 2009 when shows working on Jennifer’s Body by calling him out on his bad behavior. Watch an exclusive clip above detailing this conflict from Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds.

The feud stemmed from a quote Fox gave to Wonderland Magazine in 2009 about working with Bay on Transformers and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. “He’s like Napoleon and he wants to create this insane, infamous mad-man reputation,” Fox said of Bay. “He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is. So he’s a nightmare to work for but when you get him away from set, and he’s not in director mode, I kind of really enjoy his personality because he’s so awkward, so hopelessly awkward. He has no social skills at all. And it’s endearing to watch him.”

After Fox’s comments, Steven Spielberg reportedly urged Bay to fire the actress from his Transformers movies — a recommendation Bay followed. Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley nabbed a leading role in Transformers after Fox’s departure. As a result, the Fox and Bay’s relationship turned sour with major conflicts taking place over the following months.

Transformers costar Shia LaBeouf shared his view of the conflict in an interview with The Los Angeles Times on June 2, 2011.

“Megan developed this Spice Girl strength, this woman-empowerment [stuff] that made her feel awkward about her involvement with Michael, who some people think is a very lascivious filmmaker, the way he films women,” LaBeouf told the Times.

The actress and director seem to have buried the hatchet, however, when they worked on TMNT together in 2014. Fox played April O’Neil and Bay produced the film.

“He was one of the most lovely people that I dealt with in making this movie,” Fox told EW while promoting TMNT in 2014. “I’ve always loved Michael. We’ve had our battles in the past but even when I’ve been really outspoken about difficulties we’ve had, I’ve always followed up by saying that I have a particular affinity to him.”

Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds on Friday will take a closer look at the rocky relationship. The episode will also dive into the bad blood between Dave Grohl and Courtney Love. Watch an exclusive sneak peek of the episode above.

Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds airs on REELZ Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

