Let’s go backstage for the real dirt! Us Weekly Senior Reporter Travis Cronin and Writer Sarah Hearon are breaking down the biggest trends, news and taking you backstage at Hollywood’s hottest events of the week on Us Weekly’s latest podcast, “On The List.”

Pete Davidson’s Ariana Grande Breakup Press Tour

The 25-year-old comedian has been making headlines for his latest stand-up shows. After first recalling how his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, talked about the size of his manhood, Davidson told the crowd at his tour stop at The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York, on January 21 “every woman who I sleep with now, for the rest of my life, will be disappointed.” He continued to share insight as to why the couple ended their engagement. During “On The List,” the editors also dish about Grande’s backlash for her breakup anthem “7 Rings.”



Ariana Grande Responds to ‘7 Rings’ Backlash: ‘I’m So Sorry If My Response Was Out of Pocket’

Cardi B’s Newest Takeover and Post-Baby Body

The chart-topping rapper was spotted looking healthy, slender and ripped after giving birth to her baby Kulture on July 10, 2018, when she posted an Instagram video of her abs. On “On The List,” the editors give insight on how Cardi got her post-baby body back and if she’ll be reconciling with her estranged husband, Offset.

Cardi B Lands Her First Las Vegas Residency

Anna Wintour Shares Her Real Thoughts on Duchess Meghan

Vogue’s editor-in-chief did not hold back in a new series of the Vogue digital program “Ask Anna.” Wintour opened up about the royal’s wedding dress and what she thinks of her style and impact on the fashion community. On “On The List,” the editors also reveal how pregnant Meghan and Harry are adjusting to their new house.

Every Time Meghan Markle Paid Tribute to Princess Diana Through Fashion

Listen to the podcast above for more scoop, including new details on Kylie Jenner’s affordable beauty trends,The Countess Luann DeLesseps’ latest drama and updates on the Teen Mom cast.

Listen to the “On The List” podcast below or for free on iTunes and subscribe for more exclusive TV news and interviews.

