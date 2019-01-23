Money! Cardi B will appear in her first Las Vegas residency starting in spring 2019.

Palms Casino Resort announced on Wednesday, January 23, that the 26-year-old rapper’s debut will coincide with the opening of KAOS. The property’s amphitheater-style venue, which functions as a dayclub and nightclub, will open in April.

Cardi is not the only artist to book a residency at the space. G-Eazy, Skrillex, Above & Beyond and Kaskade are also set to appear exclusively at KAOS.

Vegas residencies have ramped up in recent years, with Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani and more taking their acts to Sin City. A source also confirmed to Us Weekly on January 15 that Drake signed a $10 million deal to appear in residence at Wynn’s XS Nightclub.

Spending time away from home may prove difficult for Cardi. Earlier this week, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper admitted that she missed her family. “I wanna go home,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 22. In the post, her estranged husband, Offset, kissed the pair’s 6-month-old daughter, Kulture, during what appeared to be a FaceTime call.

Cardi announced her split from Offset, 27, in December 2018. However, the duo have fueled reconciliation rumors ever since and were spotted together in Puerto Rico days before Christmas.

A source told Us that the estranged couple, who secretly wed in September 2017, have been in “constant communication” since breaking up “for their daughter as well as because they love each other.”

The insider added: “Cardi is focusing on Kulture and her work, but has such a deep love for him, there’s a good chance they could be fully back together very soon.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!