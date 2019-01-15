Started from the bottom, now he’s Vegas-bound! Drake has signed a deal for a residency in Las Vegas, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The “In My Feelings” rapper, 32, will play a minimum of 10 shows at Wynn’s XS Nightclub as part of the $10 million deal, according to The Blast, which was first to report the news.

Drake hinted at the upcoming residency while performing in the same venue on Thursday, January 10. “Vegas!” he told the audience, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “When I came back, I thought it’d be back at T-Mobile Arena or [something]. But I’ll be back here at XS all year. You’ll have a lot of chances to see me.”

A total of 4,800 people watched Thursday’s show from inside and outside the club. The appearance scored the Toronto native $2 million, more than double the single-night record at XS, according to the Review-Journal.

The newspaper also reported Drake agreed to perform 12 shows over a two-year span. In December, a spokesperson for the club said, “We look forward to the opportunity to discuss more [Drake] performances for the future.”

Drake is riding high on the success of 2018’s Scorpion, his fifth studio album, which has been certified platinum and is nominated for Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammys.

The former Degrassi: The Next Generation star joins a growing list of A-list celebs who have taken up residence in Sin City. Britney Spears graced Planet Hollywood for four years, overlapping with Jennifer Lopez’s two-year residency at the same venue. Céline Dion just finished her eight-year stay at Caesars Palace in September 2018, and Lady Gaga kicked off a 27-show engagement at Park MGM in December.

