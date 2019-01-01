Team Drake? Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott rang in 2019 at Drake’s New Year’s Eve party in L.A. hours after Kanye West dissed the rapper.

The model, 23, and the Philadelphia 76ers point guard, 22, were spotted outside Delilah, where the “In My Feelings” rapper, 32, hosted a black-tie party to celebrate Mod Selection champagne.

The couple were photographed with the lipstick maven, 21, and her baby daddy, 26, sneaking in and out of the party through a back door.

Other guests at the soiree included Diddy, Chris Brown, Mary J. Blige, Idris Elba, Kate Beckinsale, Niall Horan, Kaia Gerber, Tinashe, Winnie Harlow and LeBron James.

The sisters’ outing with their significant others came after West took to Twitter for a second time this week to slam Drake for following West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, on Instagram.

“Who’s bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram ? This person is not [Drake’s] friend,” the “I Love It” rapper, 41, tweeted in a since-deleted message on Monday, December 31. “I don’t have beef with no one. Love everyone but don’t follow my f—king wife on Instagram.”

West followed it up with a message saying, “I feel a public apology in order.”

But on New Year’s Day he appeared to have made a resolution about the long-running feud, tweeting, “I love Drake 2019 we will heal all.”

Scroll down to see pics from Drake’s A-list celebration.