Vail Bloom‘s character may have been murdered during a recent episode of The Young and the Restless, but she’s not ruling out a return from the dead just yet.

“I think resurrection is always cool,” Bloom, 41, told TVLine on Tuesday, October 1. “I’m a huge fan of resurrection. I think what’s really fun about daytime as opposed to maybe other formats is you can experience things beyond your wildest dreams. I would be open to it if the fans really wanted to see more of Heather again.”

Bloom continued, “I don’t think it’s the last time you’ll see Heather. You really never know in the wonderful, wild world of soaps.”

During a Thursday, September 26, episode of the soap opera, Sharon (Sharon Case) knocked Heather (Bloom) to the ground. After Sharon went into a trance, she woke up to find Heather unconscious on the floor next to blood and glass. Cameron (Linden Ashby) appeared in a hallucination and seemingly informed Sharon that Heather died.

Sharon dissolved into hysterics at the thought of accidentally murdering Heather, but proceeded to wrap Heather’s body in a sheet while cleaning off the blood. She was later seen carrying the sheet off a bridge and into a body of water.

Bloom, who was a hostess of SUR during season 3 of Vanderpump Rules, began playing the role of Heather on the series in 2007. Three years later, she exited the show only to reappear in 2023.

“The return was a million percent a blessing,” Bloom told TVLine on Tuesday. “It was fun for the show, and I’m so happy that I was received well and that fans were excited to see me again.”

Bloom noted that she wasn’t sure how long her return would last on the show. “I had about three weeks’ notice,” Bloom said of Heather’s death. “It’s always surprising when you get that news, but you’re aware that that can happen. That’s just the world of soaps. But any time you get news like that, it’s shocking because you love the character and it was such a beautiful, long run woven in and out through a couple decades.”

Bloom added that she understands the reasoning behind the sudden plot twist. “You can understand and appreciate that for a story line, it’s gonna get a lot of bang for your buck,” she said. “You’re going to pull on the heartstrings of the audience, you’re going to engage them, you’re going to offset and uplift a different storyline. But there’s sadness because change is always hard.”

She continued, “I love Heather, and I love what she’s done this year and it’s fun playing her. But as an actor, you know this show is not just about you. You’re fitting into a larger story with a lot of people.”

The Young and the Restless airs weekly on CBS.