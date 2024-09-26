The Young and the Restless is in mourning after Heather was apparently killed by Sharon in the Thursday, September 26, episode.

Sharon (Sharon Case) appeared to murder Heather (Vail Bloom) in Thursday’s episode after Sharon’s home invasion. In a heated altercation, Sharon knocks Heather to the ground. Sharon then goes into a trance, later waking to find Heather unconscious on the floor next to blood and glass. A hallucination of Cameron (Linden Ashby) appeared and seemed to inform Sharon that Heather was no longer alive.

A newly conscious Sharon is hysterical, thinking she accidentally murdered Heather. She then wraps up Heather’s body in a sheet, cleans off the blood and disposes of any evidence. Sharon is later seen carrying the sheet off a bridge into a body of water.

Of course, the Young and the Restless is known for delivering plot twists and it’s highly possible that either Heather isn’t actually dead or that her body wasn’t inside the disposed sheet. There also has not been any official word whether Bloom, 41, is officially leaving Young and the Restless. The Vanderpump Rules alum, a hostess at SUR during season 3, has played Heather since 2007.

Days earlier, Bloom gushed over one of her soap costars.

“Happy Birthday Graz! Love you longtime Antman,” she captioned a Tuesday, September 24, Instagram post, referring to TV love interest Michael Graziadei. In the snap, they posed with costar Lily Brooks. Bloom added a “Work Fam” hashtag to her upload.

Back in the Y&R episode, It appears that Sharon did not intentionally plan to murder Heather. In a previous episode, Sharon breaks into Daniel’s (Graziadei) house and attempts to poison his whiskey. In a change of heart, Sharon knocks over the contaminated glass and tries to leave without getting caught. It was at that moment that Heather walked into the room.

Heather, half of one of the soap’s most beloved couples alongside Daniel, then confronted Sharon about her break-in. According to Sharon, she merely had a few action items to discuss and had gotten permission from the doorman to enter the apartment and wait for Daniel’s return.

Heather, however, was certain that Sharon was lying and they engage in a verbal toe-to-toe. Heather then notices the glass that Sharon did not get around to destroying, grabbing her phone to call the police.

Sharon then smacks Heather’s phone from her hand before the fight heats up, leaving Heather on the ground.

“You are out of your mind,” Heather retorts before she goes unconscious.

The Young and the Restless airs weekly on CBS.