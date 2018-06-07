Val Kilmer Joining Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

This will be good. Iceman is back as Val Kilmer is joining Tom Cruise in the upcoming Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

In the 1986 original, Kilmer played Tom Kazanasky, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s (Cruise) rival. In April 2017, Kilmer hinted that he might be reprising his role during a Reddit AMA. “Hell yes. What a hoot it will be…” he wrote to one fan. (In April 2017, Kilmer also confirmed on Reddit that he was on the mend after battling cancer.)

Kilmer often posts about his famous role on Instagram. In May 2017, he wore a shirt featuring his character, which read “Cool as Ice.”

Additionally, he shared a throwback pic of his character during the volleyball scene. “Beach volleyball with the #Iceman. #valkilmer #topgun #80s,” he wrote at the time.

Back in 2015, Skydance CEO David Ellison teased to Collider that “there may be a volleyball scene” again in a new film.

“It’s really exploring the end of an era of dogfighting and fighter pilots and what that culture is today are all fun things that we’re gonna get to dive into in this movie,” he said. “There’s gonna be jets, very fast jets. There’s gonna be an aircraft carrier, maybe two – and a wide range of jets.

Cruise, however, didn’t officially confirm a second movie until last year. “It’s not going to be called Top Gun 2,” he told Access Hollywood. “I didn’t want a number. You don’t need a number.” Late last month, he revealed the first photo of the film. “#Day1,” he captioned it via Instagram.

Top Gun also starred Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards and Meg Ryan.

