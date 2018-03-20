Are wedding bells ringing at SUR? The cast of Vanderpump Rules opened up to Us Weekly about marriage — and which couple they think will be the next tie the knot.

“It could be Jax [Taylor] and Brittany [Cartwright]. You never know. It could be James [Kennedy] and Raquel [Leviss],” Tom Sandoval told Us, teasing, “Could be me and Ariana [Madix] … It might not be though.”

Lala Kent agreed with Sandoval’s first pick and believes Jax and Brittany will be the next duo to get married.

“You want to know what’s so crazy? Is even though I don’t want Jax and Brittany to be together … I think they may be the next to walk down the aisle,” Lala explained. “Ariana is so adamant that she does not want to get married, doesn’t want to have kids, and Tom seems totally OK with that, and they are the cutest couple. And I think whatever works for you, do you boo.”

As for her own relationship with producer Randall Emmett, Lala sees herself getting married one day: “We’re not in a rush to get married but, yeah, I see that happening. And I see us having a family, it’s just all about timing.”

Kristen Doute, meanwhile, hopes Jax and Brittany are not rushing down the aisle any time soon. “I’m going to say not Jax and Brittany, and it better not be. And I know they’ve been talking about it more publicly, recently. But, like, you guys,” Kristen said. “At least, not for a really long time. I mean, you just had a crazy cheating scandal happen months ago. I think you need to pump the breaks. Like, things don’t change overnight. Marriage is forever. It’s not just like a fun party favor.”

The former SUR waitress, who has been dating boyfriend Brian Carter for more than two years, is not sure what her future holds.

“I always thought that I did. I wore a fake engagement ring,” Kristen admitted. “I kind of feel like we are in a sense. I mean, we’ve lived together almost since we started dating two and a half years … And we have two dogs, and we have a great life, and our families … We’re close with families. And I don’t know. I would think one day, but I’m not trying to rush anything. I think we’re cool right now … I feel like I just want the party, honestly. I want, like, the ring, the party, and the dress. I don’t really care about anything else.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

