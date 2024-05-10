Vanderpump Rules star Jo Wenberg claimed Tom Schwartz blocked her after she spoke about his girlfriend, Sophia Skoro, during an Instagram Live.

Jo, 35, took to Instagram Live once again on Friday, May 10, and read alleged text messages from Schwartz, 41.

“Please don’t mention me or my girlfriend anymore. Why would you waste another second of your life chasing someone who doesn’t want to be with you,” one alleged message from Schwartz said, according to Jo, who was reading off of her cell phone.

While Schwartz said he wasn’t trying to “gaslight” Jo, he asked that she “let [him] go,” adding, “Respectfully blocking you so whatever you say will fall on deaf ears.”

Jo said she would continue to talk about the reality star because he was a “massive part” of her life, and she now “can kind of relate to” Schwartz’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney.

“She probably wasn’t wrong,” Jo said of Katie, 37, before bringing up their dynamic during season 11. “However, she was mean to me, but if you really think about it and break it down … you know what, I really learned my lesson.”

Jo’s IG Live comes one day after she called Schwartz’s girlfriend “a fan” on the platform.

“I think Tom Schwartz is dating a fan. Sorry, I mean, I just know that for a fact,” she said of Sophia, who first sparked romance rumors with Schwartz in March. “And I think that that’s amazing. … Like, let’s just let him do his thing.”

Following Schwartz and Katie’s split in March 2022 after 12 years together, the TomTom co-owner was romantically linked to Jo the following December. In February 2023, Schwartz said he and Jo were living together but claimed their relationship was platonic.

While Jo didn’t receive a warm welcome from Schwartz’s Vanderpump Rules castmates, Katie said her ex showed a “bit of a F-boy behavior” after hearing Jo’s side of things during the season 11 reunion.

“Seeing their dynamic and seeing how they were together and getting kind of Jo’s perspective on the whole thing was very eye-opening,” Katie exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “And I kind of did feel for her because he was giving her the runaround and breadcrumbing her a bit, and it made me feel a little sad because she did have an investment in him and real feelings there.”