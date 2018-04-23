“Sex is sometimes not about relationships. Sometimes you just need to get off.” Jax Taylor clearly had some explaining to do after he admitted to Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz on the Monday, April 23, episode of Vanderpump Rules that he ended his relationship with Brittany Cartwright shortly after having sex with her.

When Jax recounted his decision to terminate the relationship, he explained that it was a difficult thing to do considering the nice morning he and Brittany had shared together. Jax confessed, “We had sex last night and this morning.”

Katie, disturbed at Jax’s unflinching honesty when it came to sleeping with Brittany right before dumping her, said in a testimonial shot, “That is clinically, sociopathically insane.”

Jax, who appeared emotionless in the episode aside from burying his head in his hands during a therapy session, admitted to a mental health professional that Brittany was the “first girlfriend that I’ve had that I truly love very, very, very much.” Brittany, in spite of partying it up with the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast, admitted to being “embarrassed,” and “basically numb” following the breakup.

Lisa Vanderpump Threatens to Fire Jax

In a preview clip for next week’s season finale episode, Lisa Vanderpump was shown threatening Jax’s job status. The SUR owner teased, “If he’s being fired from his relationship maybe he should be fired from his job too.” The clip then revealed a more serious Lisa reprimanding Jax in person, saying, “Why don’t you hand me your resignation, do what you should have done a long time ago.” Is this the end for Jax Taylor? Considering the fact that Jax and Brittany appear to remain a couple, it’s a safe bet to say he’s here to stay.

Lala Kent Showcases Her Vocal Talent

In addition to the fallout over Jax and Brittany, Lala Kent showed off her singing skills while entertaining an intimate crowd at a Los Angeles restaurant. The “Feeling You” singer wowed onstage and was eventually joined by James Kennedy. In a love fest with the rest of the Vanderpump Rules women, Lala beamed at the support for her musical debut. Basking in a feminist glow, Lala admitted, “I have finally found my place in this group of bad bitches. Bad bitches need to unite. Let’s make it one big unified p–sy fest.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. E.T.

