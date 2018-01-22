Hungry for answers! The Monday, January 22, episode of Vanderpump Rules followed Scheana Shay’s battle to come to terms with Rob Valletta’s still lingering cheating rumors. While the duo have since split, it was abundantly clear that at the time of filming, Scheana was in the throes of a serious anxiety struggle.

“He’s way too busy and successful in his life to deal with our bulls—t,” Sheana remarked to coworker Brittany Cartwright. She added that the rumors, perpetuated by Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney-Schwartz, “finally broke me.” Scheana, who remained adamant that Rob did not kiss another waitress behind her back, was clearly in pain. Brittany couldn’t help but wonder in a testimonial, “If it’s not true, why is she letting it affect her so bad?”

When Rob showed up to visit Scheana at work during a busy Pride event, he urged her to keep her spirits up amid the drama. “Life is hard enough as it is,” he told her. After Rob left, Schena admitted, “He’s trying really hard to act like it doesn’t bother him.” Then, she divulged that the duo have hit a rocky patch saying, “We haven’t had sex in a week.”

Concerned coworker Lala Kent couldn’t help but notice Scheana’s dramatic weight loss saying in a testimonial, “Scheana looks like she has lost 10 pounds.” She added, “Her not eating right now has everything to do with her being stressed about Rob.”

Lisa Vanderpump appeared massively concerned over Scheana’s weight loss, as well, saying, “I see there’s a fragility about her.” The restaurateur and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Scheana, “I would say you’re 5 pounds thinner, even this week.” Scheana immediately blamed her tinier frame on the cheating rumors. “They spread something about Rob. It wasn’t true,” she explained. “Why are they trying to bring us down?”

When Lisa tried to smooth things over, saying the relationship ending wouldn’t be the “end of the world,” Scheana appeared upset. She said the relationship would work out because she and Rob were “meant to be together.”

The episode concluded with Scheana eating a large croissant sandwich.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

