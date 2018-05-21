In the final of three shocking installments, the Monday, May 21, Vanderpump Rules reunion special answered some fascinating questions about the explosive sixth season — including the age-old question, “Is it just about the pasta?”

The-hour long special kicked off with Andy Cohen confronting James Kennedy about the infamous fight he had with Lala Kent over a stolen dish of pasta. Quoting James’ accidental catchphrase back to him, Andy asked, “Was it about the pasta?” James assured him it was, adding, “partly.” He explained his actions that night by saying, “I drank a little bit too quickly.” Shortly after discussing James’ disparaging remarks against Lala’s boyfriend, Randall Emmett, Lala stormed off the stage in tears.

Lala implied that had the footage of James dissing Randall remained on the cutting room floor, her friendship with James might have been spared. Lala admitted, “I was literally sitting there like ‘Please, pray to God, this does not air.’” She said the only thing that could heal their broken friendship now was time.

When the topic of Stassi Schroeder’s ex, Patrick Meagher, arose, Lisa Vanderpump appeared unimpressed by his comments about her “ass.” Disgusted, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum commented that his objectifying remarks were wrong “on so many levels.” Stassi then blamed her overly apologetic behavior during the finale party on the mixing of “xanax and alcohol.”

The most bizarre moment of the reunion had to be when Scheana Shay admitted to only watching her own scenes on the show. When asked about Stassi and Patrick, Scheana revealed, “I haven’t seen all the episodes.” When Andy Cohen asked if she fast forwarded through other people’s scenes she said, “Yes I do … I had to fast forward through a lot of the last eight episodes.”

Castmate Kristen Doute called his behavior out, accusing Scheana of being “unprofessional.” Scheana defended her actions saying, “I’m sorry. It was hard to relive a relationship, and I fast forwarded some of it.” Wait, but if she only watched her own scenes, does that mean she only saw the parts where she had to relive her relationship with ex Robert Parks-Valletta?

When the subject shifted to Jax Taylor, the 38-year-old former bartender had to answer for his bad behavior over the course of the season. Jax apologized for spreading the rumor that James had hooked up with Kristen, admitting he misinterpreted what was said. Brittany Cartwright then opened up about her struggles with getting dumped by Jax right after having sex. Brittany emotionally confessed, “I already had to deal with being cheated on in front of the whole world … and then I get dumped in the end. It was hard. It was really really hard.”

After the breakup, she didn’t talk to Jax for a month before reuniting. “Over time, we ended up getting back together. I realized that he’s the person I want to be with,” she said. “Everything about him is different and better [since his father’s death].” Lisa denied any plans to hire Jax back at SUR but did tease, that Tom-Tom “might give him a job.”

The episode concluded with Andy asking each couple about their plans for the future with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix having wildly different answers to the question of having children. While Ariana scoffed, “no thanks,” Tom gleefully shouted, “Yeah!”

