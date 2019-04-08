Just friends or open to love? From Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino to Southern Charm’s Shep Rose, see which single celebs Scheana Shay would – and wouldn’t ­– consider dating. While some were a hard pass, the Vanderpump Rules star is very much open to the idea of dating a few reality stars ­– and her answers may surprise you! Watch the video above to see who she picks and who she passes on.

Keep up with Shay and the cast on Vanderpump Rules on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!