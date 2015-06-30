Step aside, Phoebe, because Vanessa Bayer should be headlining at Central Perk! The Saturday Night Live star, 33, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, June 29, to promote her upcoming comedy, Trainwreck, when she busted out some insanely excellent impressions of the Friends cast.

In SNL’s off-season, Bayer has been experimenting with her Friends impersonations during her stand-up routine, and gave Kimmel’s audience a taste of her act during her appearance.

“I think that everyone likes those characters, but they’re actually a very exclusive clique,” she said. “Because if someone from the outside tries to hang out with them, they make that person very uncomfortable.”

She then instructed Kimmel to pretend like he was visiting Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) in their apartment. It made things even funnier knowing that Kimmel himself is close pals with Aniston and Cox in real life, frequently vacationing with the actresses and their beaus.

In fact, in August 2014 the stars, including Lisa Kudrow had a fun Friends reunion on Kimmel’s show, reading fan fiction lines in the famous apartment.

Watch the clip to see Vanessa Bayer’s spot-on impression of Rachel and Monica!

