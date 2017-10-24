Vanessa Lachey knows how to handle a mishap! About 20 seconds into her quickstep to “Let’s Be Bad” on Dancing With the Stars, the former TRL host accidentally stepped out of the bottom half off her dress right in front of the judges’ table. However, she didn’t miss a beat and swiftly continued the dance.

Host Tom Bergeron was spotted running out onto the dance floor to pick it up and get it out of the way.

“I lose my skirt right in front of the judges. It looks like bribery,” she joked before getting her scores. “Hey, if it’s for extra points, I’ll take it.”

Carrie Ann Inaba said it reminded her of Kelly Monaco’s wardrobe malfunction during season 1. “It actually sent her over the top,” the judge said. “What I saw was you — something happened and you just let yourself go and it was such a fantastic performance! You are the epitome of class and grace.”

The scores echoed that — she finally shook the 8 tradition and landed four 9s with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Husband Nick Lachey wasn’t so lucky this week and he and pro Peta Murgatroyd were eliminated following his Samba to “Wild Wild West.” However, he’s staying positive and focusing on rooting for his wife every week and spending more time with the kids.

“That’s been the toughest part of the show — having two parents so busy with the show,” he told Us after the show. “So if there is a silver lining, it’s that I get to be dad again, and take the kids to school, and my son will be very happy that I’m around more. But look, in a perfect world, we’d still be in it. We’d still be going. But it’s the nature of the beast. I went into this thing knowing I wasn’t a good dancer, knowing that it was going to be an uphill climb, and I’m very, very proud that we gave it our all, and probably got to this point, so no regrets.”

The singer also added that the family has “already cleared the space for the Mirror Ball” in their house.

“Even though I didn’t bring it home, there’s still hope for the Lachey household,” he added. “It will be up for display. Either that, or we’ve got to borrow Drew [Lachey]’s at some point. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that!”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

