Minnesota Vikings players Camryn Bynum and Josh Metellus surprised fans when they whipped out the Parent Trap handshake while celebrating on the field.

After intercepting New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ pass during the Sunday, October 6, game, held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Bynum teamed up with Metellus to pay homage to the film. The duo nailed the series of moves, kicking off the iconic routine by shaking hands before bumping hips and switching sides.

The NFL shared a clip of the moment via Instagram, writing, “I have a brilliant beyond brilliant idea!” (The caption referenced Lindsay Lohan’s quote in the 1998 remake of the film.)

Bynum went on to explain the decision behind the handshake, noting that it has a special place in his heart.

“We’re on a generational celebration run right now, three weeks in a row,” Bynum explained, per Sports Illustrated. “We’ve had some fire celebrations. But this might have been one of my favorites just because that’s one of my favorite movies and it’s based in London. As soon as I knew we were playing in London, and I watched that movie last week, I’m like, ‘This is it.’”

He continued: “So just being able to have those things ready, because we expect to have these turnovers and we’re always preparing. … My mindset is I gotta have something ready every single week. That’s one of my favorite movies and I had to shoutout to London for that one.”

The Vikings ultimately defeated the Jets 23-17 on Sunday.

Bynum and Metellus may have been the first to try their hand at the moves on the NFL field, but the handshake has been replicated by fans over the years.

While reflecting on the 23rd anniversary of the film in 2021, director Nancy Meyers wrote via Instagram that she has “enjoyed all of your DMs, photos, parties, costumes, handshake videos and just general sweetness.”

The movie centered around identical twins Annie James and Hallie Parker (both played by Lohan) who were separated after birth and reunited while attending the same summer camp before their 12th birthday.

In July, Lohan shared her appreciation of the film while marking the Parent Trap’s 26th anniversary. In Meyers’ Instagram post, which honored “the best cast” and tagged Lohan, the actress gushed about her experience filming the movie.

“Thank you for an incredibly, life changing experience on this beautiful film! Love you Nancy!” she commented. “❤️❤️ more than anything, I cherish our friendship 🙏”