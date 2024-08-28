Your account
Entertainment

Vin Diesel Supports Tyrese Gibson at ‘1992’ Premiere: ‘Nothing More Important Than Family’

By
Vin Diesel Supports Family Tyrese Gibson at 1992 Premiere
Tyrese Gibson and Vin DieselVivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Vin Diesel may live his life one quarter-mile at a time, but he still makes time for family.

The action star, 57, surprised his friend and Fast and Furious costar Tyrese Gibson at the Tuesday, August 27, premiere of Gibson’s new movie, 1992. Gibson, 45, couldn’t hide his emotion, breaking down into tears and giving his pal a long hug.

When asked why it was important for him to come out and support Gibson, Diesel told Us Weekly that he wouldn’t dream of doing anything less.

“Isn’t that something we should always strive for? I’m just lucky that I can do this,” Diesel explained at the Los Angeles event, which took place at Regal LA Live. “I’m lucky that I have a moment to show the world that above all, there is nothing more important than family. I said it and I meant it.”

Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate
Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Gibson made his Fast and Furious debut in 2 Fast 2 Furious, which hit theaters in 2003. Diesel wasn’t in that one, but the pair finally shared the screen in 2011’s Fast Five. They have since starred together in all the subsequent sequels, including last year’s Fast X.

Earlier this year, Diesel confirmed that the franchise will end with an 11th movie, which he has described as part two of Fast X.

“Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team,” he wrote via Instagram in February. “To say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting.”

Vin Diesel Supports Family Tyrese Gibson at 1992 Premiere Michelle Rodriguez
Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Gibson, meanwhile, has said that he thinks the final film will premiere in 2025. “I think right now the pressure is to elevate the movie and take the film to some other levels,” he told CBR in April. “As you’ve seen, Gal Gadot and The Rock are back, which is exciting.”

For now, however, Gibson is focused on 1992, which also stars Scott Eastwood and features the late Ray Liotta in his final onscreen role. When asked to describe the film in just three words, Gibson couldn’t contain himself.

1992 is heart, it’s a heist, and it’s Ray Liotta in conflict with Scott Eastwood,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “I’m in conflict with my son. And this is the biggest movie dropping Labor Day weekend. Is that three words?”

1992 premieres in theaters on Friday, August 30.

With reporting by Mariel Turner

