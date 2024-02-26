Vin Diesel confirmed the Fast & Furious franchise is racing to the finish line — but promised fans that there’s still plenty of gas left in the tank.

The actor, 56, announced in a Saturday, February 24, Instagram post that the beloved movie saga is gearing up for its final lap with its 11th installment.

“Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team,” Diesel wrote. “To say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting.”

Diesel, who has played Dominic Toretto since the original The Fast and the Furious debuted in 2001, gave a nod to the franchise’s legions of fans for keeping the cast and crew’s engines revving.

“While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all,” he wrote. “Reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey. Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution … as my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound.”

Diesel called Fast fans the “backbone” of the franchise and suggested things are about to go out with a bang.

“This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together,” he concluded. “Hope to make you proud!”

The XXX star has previously hinted that the Fast movies will end in a trilogy, which began with last year’s Fast X.

“Going into making this movie, the studio asked if this could be a two-parter,” Diesel said at the Fast X premiere red carpet in Rome in May 2023. “After the studio saw Part 1, they said could you make Fast X: The Finale a trilogy?”

Costar Michelle Rodriguez piggybacked on the idea, saying, “It’s three acts in any story.”

However, Fast X director Louis Letterier urged fans to pump the brakes a few months later.

“Obviously the next one is coming, and then yeah, one movie at a time,” Letterier told Total Film in August. “I think the one thing that Hollywood keeps reminding us is that it’s one step at a time, put one foot forward at a time. Let’s count our blessings.”

The director continued, “We’re very lucky this movie was well-received and well-loved, people went to see it in a movie theater and now they’re going to see it at home. It’s one at a time.”

According to Diesel, the next — and potentially final — installment of the Fast franchise is set to be released in theaters on April 4, 2025.