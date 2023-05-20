This post contains spoilers for Fast X.

Plot twist! Fans of the Fast and the Furious franchise are in for a big surprise at the end of Fast X.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, the latest installment — which hit theaters Friday, May 19 — brings back returning favorites Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, John Cena and more as the crew is confronted with one of their biggest challenges yet. Newcomers Brie Larson, Rita Moreno and Jason Momoa were known to be joining the star-studded cast — but one post-credit appearance was kept quiet.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is back as Agent Luke Hobbs despite publicly declaring he would no longer be part of the racing movies amid tension with Diesel, 55. The duo did not appear in any scenes together in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious following a public falling out — and the former pro wrestler, 51, wasn’t featured in 2021’s F9.

“I’ve wished them well,” he told The Hollywood Reporter that year, revealing that he wouldn’t be back for another Fast movie. “I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”

In November 2021, however, Diesel extended a public invitation for Johnson to return despite their ups and downs. “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of ‘Fast 10.’ As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo,” the XXX actor wrote via Instagram, referring to late costar Paul Walker by using an affectionate nickname.

Diesel continued: “I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

The Moana actor turned down the offer, which he claimed was a “manipulation” tactic. “I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it,” he told CNN in December 2021. “We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace.”

Johnson added that he felt “surprised” that Diesel would discuss the situation so publicly. “This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise,” he explained. “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.”

The drama began in 2016 when Johnson shared a since-deleted Instagram post hinting that some “candy asses” on set don’t “conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals.” He didn’t name names at the time, but rumors swirled that the insults were directed at Diesel.

Five years later, feud conversations were reignited when the Pacifier star told Men’s Health that the character of Hobbs required “tough love” on his part. “I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing,” he said in June 2021.

Despite seemingly stepping away from the franchise, Johnson confessed in October 2021 that he had some regrets about the social media upload that fueled the fire.

“I shouldn’t have shared that,” he told Vanity Fair. “Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bulls—t away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day.”

However, the Jungle Cruise star wouldn’t take back the post’s message. “I mean what I say when I say it,” he shared. “But to express it publicly was not the right thing to do.”